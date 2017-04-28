Southeastern Storm Damage

Parts of North Carolina and Arkansas are cleaning up after storm damage and heavy flooding.

Cleanup is underway across the parts of the Southeast after heavy storms. At least two people are dead in flooding in North Carolina that washed out bridges and destroyed businesses. River levels may continue to rise, with residents saying they’ve never seen flooding this bad, even though nearby lake levels aren’t high. Arkansas was also hit with heavy rains, with more precipitation possible in the days ahead. Clear skies are in the forecast for North Carolina.