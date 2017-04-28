Safely trash opioids and old pills on Drug Take Back Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – On the heels of a nationwide event designed to combat illegal drug use, a local initiative kicks off tomorrow that could help keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.
Saturday, April 29th is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA says every year across the nation, expired medication plays a huge role in accidental deaths and poisoning.
Right now, the Horry County Police Department has 9 different drop-off locations for unwanted or expired prescription medication. The service is free and anonymous.
The list of local drop-box locations follows:
- Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office – 430 North Fraser Street Georgetown, SC 29440 (843) 546-5102
- Conway City Police Department – 1600 Ninth Ave Conway, SC 29526 (843) 248-1790
- Horry County Police Department – Central Precinct 2560 north Main Street Conway, SC 29526 (843) 915-5350
- Horry County Police Department – North Precinct 109 North Hwy 57 Little River, SC 29566 (843) 915-5685
- Horry County Police Department – South Precinct 9630 Scipio Lane Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 (843) 915-7953
- Horry County Police Department – West Precinct 5527 Hwy 9 Green Sea, SC 29545 (843) 915-5351
- Myrtle Beach Police Department – 1101 North Oak Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (843) 918-1300
- North Myrtle Beach Police Department – 1015 Second Ave South North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 (843) 280-5511
- Surfside Beach City Police Department – 811 Pine Drive Surfside Beach, SC 29575 (843) 913-6368
- CVS at 707 Church Street in Conway