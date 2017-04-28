Safely trash opioids and old pills on Drug Take Back Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – On the heels of a nationwide event designed to combat illegal drug use, a local initiative kicks off tomorrow that could help keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.

Saturday, April 29th is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA says every year across the nation, expired medication plays a huge role in accidental deaths and poisoning.

Right now, the Horry County Police Department has 9 different drop-off locations for unwanted or expired prescription medication. The service is free and anonymous.

The list of local drop-box locations follows: