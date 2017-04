Pet Of The Week: Elie Mae

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Elie Mae. She’s a sweet Rottweiler mix who loves everyone and everything. She loves walks, is great on a leash, and is full of love! Her previous owners weren’t able to take her with them when they moved. Elie Mae is now looking for her forever family and home. For more information, contact Horry County Animal Care Center at (843) 915-5172.