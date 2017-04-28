North Carolina bill would give immunity to drivers who hit protesters on public streets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – A driver who runs into a protester on a public street in North Carolina could soon avoid any liability for that person’s injuries, according to a new bill that just passed in the House.

The measure, that passed 67-48 Thursday, heading to the Senate says a driver would be immune from lawsuits if the driver used what is called “due care.” The approved amendment also made clear that immunity would not apply if the injured protester was demonstrating with a valid permit to show on the street where the injury occurred.

Republican state Rep. Justin Burr (R-Montgomery County) decided to introduce the bill after watching footage of the protests in Charlotte after police shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott last year.