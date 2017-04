Nordstrom’s Is In Hot Water For Selling $425 ‘Fake Dirt’ Splattered Jeans

Retail-giant Nordstrom got some consumers angry this week after selling a pair of jeans with fake dirt stains for $425. Greg and Tangena talk about some of the clothing items they’ve spent a large sum of money on, and if it was worth it!