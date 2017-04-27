United will now offer $10,000 for voluntarily bumped passengers

United Airlines made headlines after police violently pulled a man off of a flight. Now, the airline has a list of steps to take so recent history won’t repeat itself.

United issued a press release Thursday, detailing results of an internal review after the controversy. The report includes a review of what led up to the incident and recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

The recommendations are ten new or updated customer service polices including the limited use of law enforcement, reducing the amount of overbooking, and increasing customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding to up to $10,000.