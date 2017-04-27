Talks About Korea

A meeting involving the Senate was held at the White House to discuss North Korea.
President Trump is taking steps to take on North Korea but there are obstacles ahead. With the rising nuclear threat from North Korea, Republican and Democratic senators met at the White House Wednesday. While there was little new information revealed during the meeting, part of the strategy against the communist country is to not reveal plans. Even some Democrats say action needs to be taken against Pyongyang.

