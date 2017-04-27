Study says country music mentions drugs more than any other genre

Some people might say drugs and music go hand-in-hand, but you might be surprised at which genre mentions drugs the most.

According to a recent study from Addictions.com, country music references drugs more than any other genre, including rap music. According to the analysis, rap falls in last place behind folk music.

Of the drugs mentioned, the most prevalent is marijuana. Over 30% of drug references in music were made about marijuana. Marijuana is the top-mentioned drug in all genres expect for two: acid is king for jazz and cocaine is mentioned the most in folk music.