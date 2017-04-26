A giant rabbit died on a United flight to O’Hare

CHICAGO, I.L. (WFXB) – Yet another blow for United Airline after an enormous, valuable rabbit died on one of its planes.

Three-foot long, 10-month old Simon, who was expected to become the world’s largest bunny, died in the cargo hold of a Boeing 767 between London Heathrow and Chicago O’Hare. United Airlines say its investigating the death.

The incident comes after Dr. David Dao was forcibly dragged from an overbooked United flight — also at O’Hare — in an incident that went viral.