Another Blocked Order

More trouble for the Trump Administration as the President nears the end of this first 100 days in office. A federal judge has issued a ruling to block one of President Trump’s executive orders following a lawsuit filed by the city of San Francisco and nearby Santa Clara county. The President’s order would have pulled funding from sanctuary cities protecting illegal immigrants. Meanwhile new revelations claim former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn didn’t disclose payments from foreign governments, including Russia, according to lawmakers from both parties on the House Oversight Committee. The White House has denied requests to turn over paperwork related to Flynn.