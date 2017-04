Fox News Channel’s new evening line-up

Since Bill got the boot, the prime-time line-up over at Fox News Channel is changing up a bit.

Tucker Carlson is taking his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to 8PM, he spot formally owned by Bill O’Reilly’s “The O’reilly Factor”.

The hit show, “The Five” is also changing time slots, and co-hosts, with a move to the 9 o’clock hour from their long-time stint at 5PM. This includes the addition of “Watters World” host Jesse Watters as co-host.