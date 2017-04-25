CofC student says she was thrown out of campus gym for outfit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFXB) – A Charleston college student is gaining a lot of attention on social media after she was recently thrown out of a campus gym, and she says it’s because of her outfit.

Sarah Villafañe is a sophomore at the College of Charleston. She took to Facebook and posted a photo of her outfit that she wore to a gym on campus last week.

Villafañe says she was thrown out of the gym after being asked to put on a t-shirt to cover up her midriff. Management at the gym say they have a strict dress code that excludes crop tops and pointed her to a bulletin board with a list of rules on her way out.