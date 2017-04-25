Avoiding a Shutdown

President Trump and Congress have begun work to avert a government shutdown.

The Trump Administration is trying to finish off the first 100 days strong. But they are struggling to pull off a big win amid concerns about a possible government shutdown. President Trump is now signaling that he may back down from his demand that the spending measure include money for his border wall.There is also the possibility of easing up the firm deadline on health care reform. Congress has to pass a spending bill by the end of the week to keep the government funded.