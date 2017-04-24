New Orleans begins controversial removal of Confederate statues

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (WFXB) – It’s been nearly 152 years since the American Civil War ended, but some states, including Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia, commemorate the Confederacy today on what they call ‘Confederate Memorial Day.’ But in neighboring state Louisiana, in the wee hours of this Monday morning, workers began removing the first of four prominent Confederate monuments, the latest southern state to sever itself from symbols viewed by many as representing racism.

Crews arrived around 1 AM to begin the removal of the statue to The Battle at Liberty Place – it is one of four prominent Confederate monuments that’ll be taken down in the coming days.

The other statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and PGT Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis will be taken down in the following days.

on-cam tag