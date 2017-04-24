This is how much sugar is in a Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino

The limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino had its run, as the color-changing concoction made waves across social media, but if you tried one before last call, you might want to listen up.

Not everyone is in love with the magical treat – plenty of people took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to point out that the drink isn’t so great in the nutritional department.

One health department in Connecticut called out Starbucks on Facebook. The post read, “while the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it’s loaded with 59 grams of sugar! That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!”

In the 24-ounce drink, there are 76 grams of sugar. Health experts say the average adult should not consume more than 20 to 30 grams of added sugar per day.

The special drink was only available in the US, Mexico and Canada until Sunday, April 23.