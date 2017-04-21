Holding an AR-15, S.C. congressional candidate bashes ‘weak’ politicians

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WFXB) – Did a candidate for Congress go too far in a new attack ad? In that ad, candidate Sheri Few references the Charleston church shooting while holding an assault rifle.

Sheri Few, who lives in Kershaw County, is one of seven republicans running for an open US House seat. One person that isn’t so happy with the ad? EmanuelAME pastor Eric Manning, who said Few needs to remove the distasteful ad immediately.

Few said the internet ad is a continuation of a previous one, where she bashed her opponents for voting to take down the Confederate flag.