Champs-Elysees Shooting

A gunman opened fire on police along Paris's Champs-Elysees.

French investigators continue to investigate Thursday night’s deadly shooting attack along the Champs-Elysee in Paris. A gunman opened fire Thursday evening with a military-style assault weapon, killing a police officer and wounding three other. Investigators say they have found a shotgun and knives in the search of a car linked to the attacker, who was killed by police. French authorities have also reportedly detained three members of the gunman’s family. Isis has quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.