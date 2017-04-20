Violence in Venezuela

Massive protests have broken out in Venezuela against the nation's President.

Deadly violence and uncertainty within Venezuela this morning. The South American nation (home to the world’s largest oil reserves) is seeing large-scale political protests all across the country. The unrest comes after Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, appeared to be trying to silence political opposition. Venezuela’s Supreme Court recently stripped the opposition-controlled legislature of its powers. Maduro’s opponents have taken to the streets in massive marches against the Venezuelan leader. Hundreds have been arrested, and at least two protesters have been killed. The U.S. government is closely watching the situation.