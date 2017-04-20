Posting private nude photos is now a crime under Navy, Marine law

Recently, thousands of female marines were shocked to find out that lewd, and sometimes nude, photos of themselves turned up on a private Facebook page. Some of those women reported the photos, but were either blamed or rebuffed, but, that won’t be the case much longer.

The US Navy announced on Wednesday new regulations that make it a punishable offense for sailors and marines to post nude pictures of service members online without consent.

The new regulations are a direct result of the recent scandal in March involving male marines and sailors who posted thousands of nude photos of female marines online, captioned with degrading and sexually violent comments.