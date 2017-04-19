Gunfire in Fresno

Investigators are looking into a deadly shooting rampage in downtown Fresno, California.

This morning investigators are looking into a deadly shooting rampage in downtown Fresno, California. Police say a single gunman is to blame. Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Muhammad randomly approached, then shot and killed three people, all within minutes, at multiple locations, a block and half from each other. When officers caught up with Muhammad he surrendered and admitted to the crimes.They say he told detectives that his aim was to kill as many white people as he could. Local police believe the shooting spree does not appear to be terror related, but the FBI says it is not yet ready to rule anything out.