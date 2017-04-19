Adidas apologizes for email following Boston Marathon

Adidas is issuing an apology for an email they sent out following this week’s Boston Marathon.

The subject line to the email read this: ‘Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon.’ Those who received the email quickly went to social media, upset that they were not more sensitive with their wording.

In 2013, three people were killed and more than 260 were wounded when a bomb went off near the finish line. Adidas quickly apologized on Twitter saying how sorry they were and ‘clearly there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line.’