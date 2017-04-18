NCAA tournament will return to North Carolina

North Carolina schools and sports teams are nervously awaiting a big announcement. The NCAA is revealing today which cities across the country will serve as host sites for tournaments over the next five years.

Not only universities, but business owners and lawmakers will be watching the decision carefully after the organization pulled several championships out of North Carolina last year over HB2.

The legislature’s effort to revise HB2 barely met the NCAA’s standards and came just in under the deadline to apply for events. The state’s cities and universities submitted 133 bids to host NCAA events, with an estimated economic impact of $250 million.

UPDATE: Greensboro will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2020, and Raleigh will host the first and second rounds in 2021. (Charlotte remains scheduled to host in 2018, though that was previously determined.)