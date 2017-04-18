NC woman finds ball of mating snakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXB) – One North Carolina woman took to social media to warn others about something she stumbled upon during a walk on a trail.

Christine Proffitt from Charlotte tweeted a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of snakes.

Based on the photos, these snakes appear to be a mix of brown watersnakes and northern watersnakes – but they are both non-venomous. There are 37 species of snakes that are native to North Carolina, only six of them are venomous. Animal experts say snake season is heating up and like the temperatures, sightings are on the rise.