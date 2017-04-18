NC man booted from ‘Survivor,’ fired from job

One North Carolina man and ‘Survivor’ cast mate is out of prize money and a job after he was fired for outing a transgender person on national television.

Jeff Varner, who was booted from the show, says that the North Carolina real estate firm he had been working for informed him that he was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with,” after being criticized for publicly outing transgender cast mate, Zeke Smith, on last week’s episode.