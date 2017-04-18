Multi-State Manhunt

Authorities in multiple states are actively searching for the Ohio man accused of murder and posting the act online.

The hunt is on for 37-year-old Steve Stephens. On Easter Sunday police say Stephens attacked 74-year-old Robert Godwin senior -seemingly at random- in Cleveland, Ohio. They say Stephens fatally shot Godwin then posted video of it on Facebook. Godwin’s family now says they forgive Stephens. At one point Sunday police were able to reach Stephens on his cell phone and encouraged him to turn himself in. Stephens claims he has killed more people, however, police are only confirming mister Godwin’s murder. Authorities are warning people across the Midwest and Northeast to be vigilant and are offering a fifty-thousand dollar reward for information leading to Stephens’ arrest.