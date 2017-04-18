Facebook murder suspect kills himself after pursuit

EERIE, P.A. (CNN) – The man who’s accused of murder then posting video of it on Facebook is dead.

State police say Steve Stephens was found Tuesday in Erie County, Pennsylvania. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. Stephens was wanted for killing Robert Godwin in Cleveland, Ohio as Godwin was walking home from an Easter meal. Stephens then posted video of the murder on Facebook. Seconds before the shooting, Stephens asked Godwin to say the name of a woman believed to associated with the suspect. Stephens said “she’s the reason why this is about to happen to you.”