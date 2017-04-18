Carolina AM Recipe: Shrimp Fajitas

Carolina AM Recipe: Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

serves 8 fajitas

Peeled and Devained Shrimp 1 lb

tail off

Red Onion, Sliced thin 1/2 ea

Green Pepper, sliced thin 1/2 ea

Red Pepper, sliced thin 1/2 ea

Kosher Salt as needed

Taco Seasoning 2-3 tsp

Juice of Fresh Lemon 1/2 ea

Olive Oil 2 Tbl

Cracked Black Pepper as needed

Flour Tortillas 8

Shredded Ched/Jack Cheese 2 cups

Guacamole as desired

Salsa as desired

Sour Cream as desired

In a medium size bowl, add the shrimp, 1/4 tsp of salt, juice of half of a lemon, 1 tsp taco seasoning and allow to rest for 30-60 minutes. In a large skillet pan, heat the olive oil over a medium high heat until hot, then add your onions and peppers. Season with 1 tsp of taco seasoning, a little salt and cook until the edges start to brown and soften a bit. You still want some bite to the peppers and onions. To the same pan, add the marinated shrimp, along with the a little of the lemon juice they have been marinating in and cook just until shrimp start to curl into “C”s. As soon as you see the shrimp start to curl, they are finished. Have yourself a taste and adjust with a little more taco and or salt if needed. Finish with a little fresh cracked black pepper. While the fajitas are cooking, you can heat the tortillas, in a large dry frying pan just until they are warmed and soft. Cover with aluminum. Assemble: Place a little cheese down the center of the tortilla, then your sour cream and guacamole. Add your fajita mixture and top with salsa, Roll and enjoy

Chef’s Tips: Another way to warm the tortillas is to place on a plate and lay a damp paper towel over top and place in the microwave for 30-40 seconds right before needed them. I prefer this trick.