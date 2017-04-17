Murder on Facebook

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed an elderly man in a Facebook video is still on the run.

The manhunt continues for a suspect who posted the murder of an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio on Facebook. Steve Stephens allegedly shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Goodwin, Junior in a video he called “Easter day slaughter.” Facebook says the actual murder wasn’t broadcast on its live feature but was posted afterwards in a video, before he used Facebook Live to talk about killing several people. Cleveland police are now calling for Stephens to turn himself in to authorities. Goodwin is the only victim at this point. His family is now mourning his loss after seeing him earlier Sunday.