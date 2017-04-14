A Changing Policy

President Trump appears to be moving more aggressively in foreign affairs.

President Trump continues to turn his presidency around with what some are calling another foreign policy success, following the use of the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan against ISIS. Many are now viewing the action as a message to both North Korea and Iran. But the bombing reportedly came as a direct military decision without any needed authorization from the President. The new foreign policy is a reversal from his ‘America first’ slogan during the campaign when he spoke out against being involved in foreign wars.