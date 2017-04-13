Russian Talks

The global response to Syria continues as the Secretary of State arrives back in Washington following his tense visit to Russi

The global response to Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons continues this morning as secretary of state Rex Tillerson arrived back in Washington following his tense trip to Russia. The visit was originally slated as a chance for the two nations to discuss areas of common ground with hopes of improving relations. But, Syria’s chemical attack against its own civilians last week changed the dynamic, as Russia continues to defend the legitimacy of Syria’s president, Bashar Al-Assad. President Trump brought in the head of NATO at the White House for talks aimed at bringing allied nations together in order to work together in fighting the growing threat of terrorism.