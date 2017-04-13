NC legislator compares ‘tyrant’ Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – Just one day after Sean Spicer made a questionable Hitler comparison in a press briefing, a North Carolina legislator stole his thunder when he compared Adolf Hitler to Abraham Lincoln.

In the post on Facebook, Cabarrus County Republican Rep. Larry Pittman said, ” If Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant.”

Pittman posted the comment to his campaign Facebook page Wednesday in response to criticism after sponsoring a bill that would ban same-sex marriage in North Carolina.