Lawmakers propose pulling UNC, NC State from ACC if conference boycotts state again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – North Carolina legislators introduced a bill this week to take a stab at the organizations that boycotted the state due to the controversial ‘bathroom bill.’

The ‘Boycott Bill’ would require UNC and NC State to withdraw from the ACC should the conference decide to boycott the state again.

As a result of the HB2 repeal in March, the ACC said the football championship game would return to Charlotte and all other neutral-site championships that had existing contracts would return as well, beginning with the 2017-18 calendar.