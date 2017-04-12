Spicer’s Slip-Up

White Houase Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for his insensitive comments about the Holocaust.

White house Press Secretary Sean Spicer is now apologizing after making a comparison to Adolf Hitler when talking about the Syrian government. The controversial statement was made Tuesday during a press briefing. While trying to comment on the chemical weapons attack ordered by Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad against his own people, Spicer claimed Hitler never used chemical weapons against his own people, ignoring the use of gas chambers to kill millions of Jews. Journalists at the daily press briefing quickly jumped on the slip-up. Several democrats and the Anne Frank Center are now calling for his resignation. Spicer later apologized in an interview.