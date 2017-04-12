New effort to repeal NC’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – There’s a push to repeal North Carolina’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.

House Bill 723, which is being called the ‘Gun Safety Act,’ would allow a person to use deadly force in self defense only after using every reasonable means to avoid the danger, including retreating.

The bill would also strengthen the law regarding safe storage of firearms.

Currently, there are 26 states with ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws, including both North Carolina and South Carolina.