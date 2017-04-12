NC bill looks to ban same-sex marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina are taking on the Supreme Court and same sex marriage.

The bill filed in the House yesterday would declare the federal government is not legally authorized to regulate marriage. It’s House Bill 780 – they call it the ‘Uphold Historical Marriage Act.’ It seeks to define marriage in North Carolina as a union between a man and a woman.

The bill’s sponsors are among the most conservative lawmakers in the house, including Rep. Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus), Rep. Michael Speciale (R-Beaufort) and Rep. Carl Ford (R-Cabarrus).