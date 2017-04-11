San Bernardino school shooting: 3 dead, 1 injured in ‘murder-suicide’ in classroom

SAN BERNARDINO, C.A. (WFXB) – Two adults and a student are dead as the California community is in mourning following the deadly shooting.

The shooter, Cedric Anderson, targeted his wife, Karen Elaine Smith, in her classroom late Monday morning where she taught special needs children.

Anderson would then turn the gun on himself. Two students who were standing behind their teacher were also shot. Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was airlifted to a hospital where he later died. The other child is listed in stable condition.