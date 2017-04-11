San Bernadino School Shooting

An elementary school shooting killed three, including one child, in a murder-suicide in San Bernardino, California.

Children were evacuated following a a deadly shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school on Monday . A gunman entered a special needs classroom and opened fire on the teacher- his intended target. Karen Smith was killed, while two students who had been standing behind her were also shot. One later died at the hospital, the other is in stable condition. The San Bernardino Police Department says the gunman fired six shots before reloading at least once, he then took his own life. After the shooting, students were evacuated to a nearby university, and met their parents at a local high school. Classes will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday and the school district will be offering counseling services.