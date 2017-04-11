Help Those In Need This Mother’s Day With Movers For Moms

Miriam of Two Men and a Truck stops by the studio to tell Abbi about an important event they’re in charge of…Movers 4 Moms.

Movers for Moms

2017 Supply List

Slippers sizes 7-10 or small – large

Coffee

Tea

Sugar/artificial sweetener

Creamers

Coffee mugs

Candy

Gum

Sun screen

Aloe vera gel

Water bottles

Bug spray

Dental floss

Cleaning supplies – i.e. bleach, pinesol, bathroom cleaner, windex, dish detergent

Laundry detergent

Hand sanitizer

Shaving gel

Razors

ibuprofen

Tylenol

Journals

Pens

Body wash

Body lotion

Baby shampoo

Hair spray

Hair gel

Full-sized deodorant

Hair brush