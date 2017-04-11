Help Those In Need This Mother’s Day With Movers For Moms
Miriam of Two Men and a Truck stops by the studio to tell Abbi about an important event they’re in charge of…Movers 4 Moms.
Movers for Moms
2017 Supply List
Slippers sizes 7-10 or small – large
Coffee
Tea
Sugar/artificial sweetener
Creamers
Coffee mugs
Candy
Gum
Sun screen
Aloe vera gel
Water bottles
Bug spray
Dental floss
Cleaning supplies – i.e. bleach, pinesol, bathroom cleaner, windex, dish detergent
Laundry detergent
Hand sanitizer
Shaving gel
Razors
ibuprofen
Tylenol
Journals
Pens
Body wash
Body lotion
Baby shampoo
Hair spray
Hair gel
Full-sized deodorant
Hair brush