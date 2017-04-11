Disturbing video shows passenger being dragged off United flight

A man’s refusal to give up his seat on an overbooked United Air Lines flight led to a disturbing scene and a public relations nightmare.

Three Chicago airport police security officers dragged a man from his seat — after the airline chose him to give it up — and he refused to budge. One passenger says the man somehow re-boarded — and was taken off again, this time on a stretcher.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said it put one of the officers on leave, pending a review. And the Federal Department of Transportation is also investigating.