Explosions in Egypt

The death toll continues to rise after two bombings at Christian churches in Egypt.



More than three dozen worshipers were killed in two Coptic christian church attacks in Egypt. One church was streaming its Palm Sunday service when it was struck. The aftermath was gruesome on what was supposed to be a day to celebrate peace. One of the assailants was even captured on camera before a second explosion. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which have raised broader questions about U.S. policy in the Middle East just days after a U.S. strike on a Syrian air base. A delicate diplomatic dance is upcoming for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Russia this week, as Russia seen as a potential ally in dealing with Assad.