U.S. launches missle strike against Syria

Under President Trump’s orders, the United States has launched a missile strike in Syria. He said it was a response to the Assad regime’s chemical weapons attack on civilians including children earlier in the week.

According to US officials, US warships launched 59 tomahawk cruise missiles from the Mediterranean sea, hitting the Syrian military airbase that carried out those chemical attacks. This strike marks the first direct military action the US has taken against Bashar Al-Assad during Syria’s six year civil war.