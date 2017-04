It’s that time of year again — Horry County Fair kicks off today

It’s that time again – the Horry County Fair officially kicks off Friday, April 7th at noon at the Myrtle Beach Speedway. Now through April 16th, funnel cake lovers and kids of all ages can enjoy daily entertainment, which includes over 30 rides, games, concessions, a petting zoo and free on-stage entertainment.

For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.