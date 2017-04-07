More people using Uber, Lyft for rides to the emergency room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – If you needed to go to the emergency room, how would you like to get there? Across the country, there’s a growing trend of people using Uber or Lyft, instead of calling an ambulance.

Although its difficult to pinpoint exact figures, ride-hailing services say it’s a growing trend. Some riders think its better because they can pick the hospital, but emergency medical experts say it could backfire because hospitals don’t all provide the same kind of care. They add that you’d l likely be put in an ambulance anyway and taken to another hospital that can help your specific medical needs.

Uber issued this statement: “We’re grateful our service has helped people get to where they’re going when they need it most. However, it’s important to note that Uber is not a substitute for law enforcement or medical professionals.”