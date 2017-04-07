Company offers free body cameras for every police officer in the U.S.

It’s a giant step by a company that makes police body cameras — any police department, they say, can ask for free body cameras and that company will deliver.

It comes just as Taser International changes its name to Axxon. The company’s founder says they have tens of thousands of cameras on shelves ready to go.

Supporters point to a recent study from Cambridge University that shows a 93% drop in complaints against police whose departments started using body cams.