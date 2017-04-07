A Response to Syria

The U.S. has launched air strikes against the Syrian government following a chemical attack.

Last night President Trump ordered the first US direct assault against Syria from two u-s warships in the Mediterranean sea. The 59-tomahawk missile launch has been called retaliation from the aftermath of an attack that left more than 80 dead and hundreds more injured. But now the move is being questioned by some lawmakers who believe Congress should have been consulted first. Many Republican lawmakers were quick to back the decision. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the missile launch was a proportional response to Syrian President Assad’s heinous crime and that Russia bears some responsibility for the civilian deaths after they had agreed in 2013 to ensure Syria gave up its chemical weapons but failed.