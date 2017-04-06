TSA: No, you actually can’t bring medical marijuana on a plane

What do full-size bottles of shampoo, recreational oxygen and medical marijuana have in common? The TSA says you can’t bring them on a plane. But, for a brief window of time, the TSA website wrongly informed air travelers that it was OK to bring medical marijuana on board.

The error got a few pot supporters’ hopes up.after it was brought to TSA’s attention — the mistake was corrected — turning a pair of green “yes’s” next to “medical marijuana” to two red “no’s.” The TSA then responded with a brief statement saying the entry was made in error.

A spokesman for the TSA says the fact that possession of marijuana — including medical marijuana recommended by a doctor — may be in accordance with a state law — it is in violation of federal law and TSA is governed by federal law.