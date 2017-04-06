Second Round of Storms

Severe weather swept across the Southeast for the second time in a week.

Severe weather continued to hit the Southeastern US leaving major damage in its wake. Residents are beginning to clean up after the second front of severe storms this week. Heavy winds damaged homes and brought down trees in Arkansas, while an EF-2 tornado destroyed a school in Missouri. As the storm moving east towards the coast, a lightning strike destroyed one man’s home in Atlanta, and flooding affected South Carolina. Some relief is expected with no major storms expected for the rest of the week.