NC hospital workers mistakenly eat pot-laced sweets

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – Employees at a hospital in North Carolina had to be treated in the emergency room they usually work in after eating sweets laced with pot.

Last month in Statesville, police were called to Davis Regional Medical Center after a worker brought in cookies and muffins that a family member baked and had left in the kitchen. The worker told police they didn’t know there was THC oil in them.

A hospital spokesperson called the incident “accidental” and said patient care was ‘not’ impacted. Police say no one is being charged because the person who baked the cookies didn’t have any drugs ‘on’ them when they were questioned and because of that, officers say it would have been hard to prove a criminal charge in court.