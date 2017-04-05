Murrells Inlet businesses donate for Marshwalk crosswalks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Murrells Inlet 2020 did a study over the last couple of years that shows people who work, live and visit the Murrells Inlet-area value pedestrian and bike safety. That’s why MI2020, along with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Georgetown County Council, came up with a plan to put four crosswalks in along the Marshwalk section of US 17 Business.

Georgetown County is paying for about $50,000 of the project and SCDOT will reimburse the county through a grant. MI2020 has to pay the rest, which is around $7,000. Local businesses are planning to foot that bill. The project is expected to be completed by Easter 2017.