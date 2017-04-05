Here are the least (and most) stressed states in America

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Did you know April is Stress Awareness Month? well, the good news is stress levels reached an all-time low across the country in 2016, but the bad news? One recent study found that Carolinians seem to be sweating it out more than most.

WalletHub has released a new study revealing the most stressed and least stressed states in the country. South Carolina was ranked the 11th most-stressed state, while the North Carolina came in at 16.

WalletHub studied stress factors like health condition, hours of sleep and hours worked per week. Most Americans report money, work and the economy as main stress triggers, but WalletHub says over the past year, Americans have listed the election outcome and fear of violence as main stressors.